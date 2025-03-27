Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 8,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.