Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 4.0 %
OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 8,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
