Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 495.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

