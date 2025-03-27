MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 353,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,283,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after acquiring an additional 198,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,698.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,659,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in MaxLinear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115,867 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

