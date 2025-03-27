Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rises By 184.3%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ING Groep by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $11,730,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $9,924,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,563. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

