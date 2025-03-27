Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

