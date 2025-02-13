Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%.
Applied Materials Trading Up 1.9 %
AMAT traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,975,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $158.96 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.85.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
