Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.90 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 112.5% increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.60. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($5.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynnstay Group will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £10,638.88 ($13,747.10). Also, insider Stephen John Ellwood acquired 1,500 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £4,920 ($6,357.41). 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($6.07) to GBX 430 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

