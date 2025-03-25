Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 2.7% increase from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years’ experience in property investment and funds management, we’re one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property groups.

