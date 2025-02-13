Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 5,668 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.