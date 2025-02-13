HC Wainwright Cuts COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $45.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

CMPS opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $290.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.