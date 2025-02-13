Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 169.63%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.