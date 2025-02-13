Ero Copper FY2024 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

