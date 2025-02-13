CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 272,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

