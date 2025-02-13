Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.760-0.760 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Avient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.01. 780,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avient has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Avient’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.