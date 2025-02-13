Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $528.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

