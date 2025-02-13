Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.0 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of KUBTY traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kubota has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

