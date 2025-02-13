Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.0 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
View Our Latest Report on KUBTY
Kubota Stock Down 0.7 %
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kubota
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.