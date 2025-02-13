Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Update

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 437,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 549,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARM shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

