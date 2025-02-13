CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CBRE Group Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,169. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.