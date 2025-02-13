CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,169. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

