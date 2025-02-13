iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Down 71.2% in January

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Price Performance

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 172,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,320. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOA. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 482.9% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.