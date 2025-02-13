CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the January 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 20,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $544,653.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,161.34. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in CF Bankshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Bankshares by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Bankshares by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

