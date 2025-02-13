Beckerman Institutional LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beckerman Institutional LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.86 and a 200 day moving average of $532.61. The company has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

