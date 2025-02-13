ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.82 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.82 ($0.05). 13,132,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 19,740,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.31 ($0.05).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
