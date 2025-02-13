FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.44. 177,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 887,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

