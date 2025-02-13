First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,928. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
