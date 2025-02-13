First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,928. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.