Adobe’s (ADBE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $590.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

ADBE traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $460.44. The stock had a trading volume of 916,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.68. Adobe has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $610.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

