The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 39724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 238,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 539,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 288,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

