Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – February 12th

Duolingo, UP Fintech, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and Mettler-Toledo International are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are based in China or have significant operations in the country. Investors can buy and sell shares of these companies on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The performance of Chinese stocks can be influenced by factors such as government regulations, economic growth, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded up $5.03 on Wednesday, hitting $388.69. The company had a trading volume of 474,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,828. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $411.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.88.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,890,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,552. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,686. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $107.01. 488,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,789. Diageo has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded down $37.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,294.39. 40,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,411. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,133.46 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,281.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,341.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

