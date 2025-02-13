comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Update

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of comScore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on comScore in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

comScore Stock Up 2.0 %

SCOR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,174. comScore has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

