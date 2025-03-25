X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89.
In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,323.70. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,663 shares of company stock worth $91,198. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
