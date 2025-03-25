X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,323.70. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,663 shares of company stock worth $91,198. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XFOR Free Report ) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

