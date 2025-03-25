iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,682,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
