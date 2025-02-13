Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Cut to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EGFEY opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

