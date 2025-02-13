AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 153 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

