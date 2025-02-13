Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 247,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,442,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on CLMT
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In other news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $810,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,373,896.38. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.