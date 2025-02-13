Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. Cellebrite DI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,066. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

