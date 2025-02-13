Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.14. 2,438,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,321,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Zeta Global Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 413,577 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,710 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

