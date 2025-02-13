Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.00. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 792 shares.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $705.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.