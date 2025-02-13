Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Kelly Services Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 375,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,936. The company has a market capitalization of $511.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. This trade represents a 3.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

