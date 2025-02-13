Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $243.35 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $448.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

