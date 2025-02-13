SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 330 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21,069.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after buying an additional 973,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GE opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.78. General Electric has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $211.42. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

