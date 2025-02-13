Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $372,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

