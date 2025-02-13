Kickstand Ventures LLC. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.75 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

