Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of LNZNF remained flat at $24.31 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
