Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LNZNF remained flat at $24.31 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

