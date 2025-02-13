Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.