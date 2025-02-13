Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.93 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($1.93), Zacks reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 30.48%.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

