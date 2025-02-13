AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.67 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.93.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

