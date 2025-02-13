Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.46 on Monday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

