Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,896,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,729.20. This trade represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 172,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,672 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,530,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after buying an additional 205,634 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

