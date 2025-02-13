Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,911,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,595,000 after acquiring an additional 251,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after acquiring an additional 604,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,197,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of RRC opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

