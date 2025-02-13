Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 34,490 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $79,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.29 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.41 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

