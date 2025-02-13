Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 2,917 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 70.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 124,191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $4,391,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

